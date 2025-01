Grapevine: Zypp Electric, Nuvama Wealth, Allcargo Logistics in news

Premium (From left) Zypp Electric co-founders Tushar Mehta, Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal

Electric vehicle fleet management firm Zypp Electric is in talks to raise fresh funding while Allcargo Logistics Ltd is planning to sell a stake in one of its subsidiaries, media reports said Thursday. Zypp Electric Zypp Electric is in advanced talks to raise $25-30 million in a new funding round, to be ......