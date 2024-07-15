Grapevine: Zetwerk in funding talks with CapitalG; power majors eye Sinnar Thermal

Premium
Zetwerk, an Indian unicorn specialising in contract manufacturing of capital and consumer goods, is in talks to raise funds from CapitalG, the investment arm of Alphabet, a media report said. The funding, if secured, would likely involve both primary and secondary transactions, DealStreetAsia reported, citing people aware of the matter. It is ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.