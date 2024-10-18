Grapevine: Zepto, Quadria, TPG, Mensa Brands in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Zepto, Quadria, TPG, Mensa Brands in news

Grapevine: Zepto, Quadria, TPG, Mensa Brands in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 18 Oct 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Zepto, Quadria, TPG, Mensa Brands in news
Zepto founders Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha

Quick commerce startup Zepto is in talks to raise $100-150 million (Rs 840-1,260 crore) from domestic family offices and high-net-worth individuals at a pre-investment valuation of $4.6 billion, a media report said.     Motilal Oswal Group&#39;s private wealth arm is leading the fundraising, with Motilal Oswal Asset Management committing $40 million, The Economic Times reported, citing ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Zepto, Quadria, TPG, Mensa Brands in news

General

Grapevine: Zepto, Quadria, TPG, Mensa Brands in news

Premium
Grapevine: Haldiram's, Temasek, Peak XV, Sealink, Blackrock, Lendingkart in news

General

Grapevine: Haldiram's, Temasek, Peak XV, Sealink, Blackrock, Lendingkart in news

Premium
Grapevine: BlueStone ropes in bankers for IPO; former TPG exec to launch fund

General

Grapevine: BlueStone ropes in bankers for IPO; former TPG exec to launch fund

Troo Good, Yoho, five others raise early-stage funds

General

Troo Good, Yoho, five others raise early-stage funds

Premium
Grapevine: Oyo, Samara-backed Marengo eye funding; Table Space weighs IPO

General

Grapevine: Oyo, Samara-backed Marengo eye funding; Table Space weighs IPO

Nobel economics prize goes to three US-based inequality researchers

General

Nobel economics prize goes to three US-based inequality researchers

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW