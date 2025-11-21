Grapevine: Creador, ChrysCapital, Fullerton, Bertelsmann, others in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

An investor consortium of WhiteOak Capital, Creador and Siguler Guff has acquired stakes in Ahmedabad-based La Renon Healthcare, while Bengaluru-based SaaS firm MoEngage is finalising its second tranche of $260 million (around Rs 2,305 crore) and Temasek-owned Fullerton’s newly acquired Lendingkart is set to raise fresh funding, according to separate ......