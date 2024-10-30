Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Shriram Housing Finance, KiranaPro, Blume Ventures in news

Premium The RBI head office in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

The Reserve Bank of India has directed Warburg Pincus to cut its stake in a portfolio company before the acquisition of Shriram Housing Finance, and Deepak Ravindran has got commitments from Unpopular VC, Blume Founders Fund and Snow Leopard for KiranaPro, according to various media reports. Warburg Pincus The Reserve Bank of ......