Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Brookfield, State Street, FabHotels in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Brookfield, State Street, FabHotels in news

Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Brookfield, State Street, FabHotels in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 04 Nov 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Brookfield, State Street, FabHotels in news

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is in advanced talks to exit its stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance, while asset manager Brookfield has committed $12 billion (around Rs 1.06 lakh crore) to Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy sector.  State Street Investment Management is considering buying a stake in an Indian mutual fund, and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

TABP, Protouch, others net funding; Black Gold, Creativefuel ink M&A deals

General

TABP, Protouch, others net funding; Black Gold, Creativefuel ink M&A deals

KKR says half of its 2025 PE capital distributions will come from Asia

General

KKR says half of its 2025 PE capital distributions will come from Asia

Premium
Incubate Fund Asia retunes plans for new India-anchored VC fund

General

Incubate Fund Asia retunes plans for new India-anchored VC fund

Premium
Grapevine: Tillman Global eyes Vi; AIMS plans PE stake buyout, Madhvani Group co acquires HNG

General

Grapevine: Tillman Global eyes Vi; AIMS plans PE stake buyout, Madhvani Group co acquires HNG

Premium
Grapevine: Jaiprakash Associates, Physics Wallah, Air India in news

General

Grapevine: Jaiprakash Associates, Physics Wallah, Air India in news

Premium
Grapevine: PhonePe, General Atlantic, SBI, Investec in news

General

Grapevine: PhonePe, General Atlantic, SBI, Investec in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW