Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Brookfield, State Street, FabHotels in news

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is in advanced talks to exit its stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance, while asset manager Brookfield has committed $12 billion (around Rs 1.06 lakh crore) to Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy sector. State Street Investment Management is considering buying a stake in an Indian mutual fund, and ......