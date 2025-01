Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Adanis, Emaar, Zetwerk, Haldiram, and Lenskart in news

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Warburg Pincus is gearing up to launch its first India-focused fund, while Zetwerk and Lenskart are drawing up plans for a public listing, according to various media reports. Also in news, Adani Group’s is set to raise its infrastructure play as the conglomerate has entered into talks to acquire Indian ......