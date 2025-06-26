Grapevine: Versuni India, SBI, Edelweiss Infra Fund, Samara Capital, Lightbox in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Versuni India, SBI, Edelweiss Infra Fund, Samara Capital, Lightbox in news

Grapevine: Versuni India, SBI, Edelweiss Infra Fund, Samara Capital, Lightbox in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 26 Jun 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Versuni India, SBI, Edelweiss Infra Fund, Samara Capital, Lightbox in news
Credit: VCCircle

Versuni India is planning a public listing, while State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed five banks for its upcoming Rs 25,000-crore ($2.91 billion) qualified institutional placement (QIP). Edelweiss Infrastructure Fund is set to exit its joint venture with French utility Engie, while Samara Capital will close its second fund ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

IPL team Rajasthan Royals' owner accuses former co-owner Raj Kundra of blackmail

General

IPL team Rajasthan Royals' owner accuses former co-owner Raj Kundra of blackmail

Premium
Grapevine: Symbiotec Pharmalab, Adani Energy, Megha Engineering, Suntory in news

General

Grapevine: Symbiotec Pharmalab, Adani Energy, Megha Engineering, Suntory in news

Billionaire Gautam Adani says no one from group charged with US FCPA violation

General

Billionaire Gautam Adani says no one from group charged with US FCPA violation

Premium
Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, VIP Industries, Sahyadri Hospitals, Tata Capital in news

General

Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, VIP Industries, Sahyadri Hospitals, Tata Capital in news

Premium
Grapevine: PhonePe, Sukino Healthcare, HDB Financial in news

General

Grapevine: PhonePe, Sukino Healthcare, HDB Financial in news

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC transactions fall but Blackstone buoys total value

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC transactions fall but Blackstone buoys total value

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW