Grapevine: Urban Company, Groww, Apollo Global-backed Tenneco plan IPOs

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Prosus-backed Urban Company, investment platform Groww and Apollo Global-backed Tenneco plan to launch initial public offer of shares in the coming months, according to various media reports. Urban Company Urban Company plans to file draft papers for a Rs 3,000-crore initial public offer by the end of March, a media report ......