Grapevine: Urban Company, Groww, Apollo Global-backed Tenneco plan IPOs

Premium
Prosus-backed Urban Company, investment platform Groww and Apollo Global-backed Tenneco plan to launch initial public offer of shares in the coming months, according to various media reports. Urban Company Urban Company plans to file draft papers for a Rs 3,000-crore initial public offer by the end of March, a media report ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.