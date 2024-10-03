Grapevine: True North plans an exit; Edelweiss Alts, CarDekho, Afcons in IPO news

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Private equity firm True North is considering a complete exit from Shree Digvijay Cement Company, where it holds a 54.83% stake, a media report said. Nearly six years after investing in the company, True North has begun exploring options to sell its stake and has engaged advisors, Moneycontrol reported, citing people ......