Grapevine: TPG, Everstone Capital, Niva Bupa, Blackstone, OTT platform Stage in news

Premium
TPG is likely to launch a green financing platform in India, while Blackstone is exploring acquisitions in the country’s hotel sector, according to various media reports. Also in news, Everstone Capital has paused its plans to sell stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, anchor book of Niva Bupa Health Insurance's upcoming IPO ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.