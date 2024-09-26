Grapevine: TPG-backed OneSource eyes funding; Nomura, Mizuho lead race for Avendus
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: TPG-backed OneSource eyes funding; Nomura, Mizuho lead race for Avendus

Grapevine: TPG-backed OneSource eyes funding; Nomura, Mizuho lead race for Avendus

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 26 Sep 2024
Premium
Grapevine: TPG-backed OneSource eyes funding; Nomura, Mizuho lead race for Avendus
Credit: 123RF.com

OneSource, a specialty pharma contract development and manufacturing firm backed by TPG Growth, is in talks with investors, including White Oak Capital, HBM Healthcare Investments, Tybourne Capital, and 360 ONE, to raise around $200 million (nearly Rs 1,700 crore), a media report said.   The company is awaiting final approval from the National ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: TPG-backed OneSource eyes funding; Nomura, Mizuho lead race for Avendus

General

Grapevine: TPG-backed OneSource eyes funding; Nomura, Mizuho lead race for Avendus

Premium
Mediterrania Capital CEO Alsina on latest fund, deployments, exits and more

General

Mediterrania Capital CEO Alsina on latest fund, deployments, exits and more

Premium
Grapevine: Swiggy, Hyundai, InCred in IPO news; Jupiter eyes SBM India

General

Grapevine: Swiggy, Hyundai, InCred in IPO news; Jupiter eyes SBM India

Premium
Grapevine: Edelweiss Alts' Sekura buys 350 MW project; Pratilipi eyes IPO

General

Grapevine: Edelweiss Alts' Sekura buys 350 MW project; Pratilipi eyes IPO

Premium
Grapevine: Nexus Select in talks to acquire mall; Anand Rathi, PhysicsWallah eye IPOs

General

Grapevine: Nexus Select in talks to acquire mall; Anand Rathi, PhysicsWallah eye IPOs

Premium
MENA Digest: UAE's SaaS startup Seez leads funding activity this week

General

MENA Digest: UAE's SaaS startup Seez leads funding activity this week

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW