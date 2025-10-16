Grapevine: Torrent Pharma, Dr. Agarwal’s in news for M&A plans

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is planning a Rs 14,000 crore (around $1.6 billion) bond issuance to fund its bid for JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. The would be one of the largest sponsor-backed financings in India’s pharma sector this year. The company is in ......