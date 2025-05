Grapevine: Titan, Adani Group, Motherson plot M&As; GyanDhan seeks VC funding

Premium Credit: Reuters

Titan is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in Damas International, while Adani Group has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire Diamond Power Infrastructure. Meanwhile, Marelli Holdings is poised to accept a buyout offer from Motherson Group, and GyanDhan is nearing the close of a new funding round, according ......