Grapevine: Tillman Global eyes Vi; AIMS plans PE stake buyout, Madhvani Group co acquires HNG

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

US-based private equity firm Tillman Global Holdings is seeking a controlling stake in Vodafone Idea, while the founder of Faridabad-based AIMS is planning a Rs 500 crore (around $56 million) buyout of PE firms' stake, according to separate media reports. Meanwhile, in acquisition news, Uganda-based Independent Sugar Corporation (INSCO) has completed the takeover of ......