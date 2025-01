Grapevine: Tata Group, Servify, PAG, and Vivriti Asset Management in news

Premium Credit: Reuters

Tata Sons is exploring multiple strategic options to address increasing pressure from the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, and Servify is in preliminary discussions to raise $100 million ahead of its planned IPO, according to various media reports. Also in news, private equity firm PAG is in talks to secure capital ......