Grapevine: Sun Pharma, Organon, Blackstone, Neysa, Medsource Ozone in news

Premium
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is weighing a potential acquisition of US‑based women’s health and biosimilars player, while Blackstone has struck a structured investment agreement with Mumbai-based cloud infrastructure startup Neysa and Faridabad based Medsource Ozone Biomedicals has mandated Ernst & Young to advise on a potential fundraise to support its expansion ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.