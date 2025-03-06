Grapevine: Rohan Misra’s Gravity raises $150-mn fund; JioStar to lay off staff

Premium Gravity's Rohan Misra

Rohan Misra, son of former SoftBank Vision Fund CEO Rajeev Misra, has raised around $150 million for his new investment firm, Gravity Holdings, a media report said. The London-based firm raised the capital largely from family offices and tech industry leaders, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the ......