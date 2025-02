Grapevine: Pristyn Care sees staff exits; Namdhari’s Group to sell retail arm

Premium (From left) Pristyn Care co-founders Vaibhav Kapoor, Harsimarbir Singh and Garima Sawhney

Several senior executives have left Pristyn Care in recent months while the health-tech unicorn backed by Peak XV Partners has also let go many junior and mid-level employees to cut costs, a media report said. The senior executives who have left recently include senior vice president of finance Prabhat Agarwal, the ......