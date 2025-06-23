Grapevine: PhonePe, Sukino Healthcare, HDB Financial in news

Premium
Digital payments platform PhonePe is gearing up for a $1.5 billion IPO while out-of-hospital care provider Sukino Healthcare is seeking fresh funding and state-owned Life Insurance Corp is looking to invest in HDB Financial Services Ltd via the non-bank lender’s initial public offering, according to separate media reports. PhonePe Walmart-owned digital payments ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.