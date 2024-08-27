Grapevine: PEs eye LOGOS' assets; Kalyan Jewellers’ promoters mull raising stake

Premium
Global investors, including Blackstone Group, GIC, and Mitsui OSK Lines, have bid to acquire LOGOS India's logistics assets spanning nearly 5 million sq ft, a media report said. The bids, ranging from Rs 1,650 crore to Rs 1,700 crore, target three operational assets in Chennai and Haryana's Luhari, The Economic Times reported, citing ......
