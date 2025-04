Grapevine: Peak XV, Hero Future, Country Delight, AGS Health, and JPMorgan in news

Premium (From left): Peax XV's top execs Rajan Anandan, Mohit Bhatnagar, Shailendra Singh, GV Ravishankar

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners is preparing to raise its first independent fund since splitting with US-based Sequoia Capital two years ago, a media report said. The VC firm aims to raise $1.2-1.4 billion for the new fund to invest in early-stage startups across India and Southeast Asia, The Economic ......