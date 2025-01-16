Grapevine: Oyo, Lightspeed, Peak XV, Excitel Broadband in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Oyo, Lightspeed, Peak XV, Excitel Broadband in news

Grapevine: Oyo, Lightspeed, Peak XV, Excitel Broadband in news

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 16 Jan 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Oyo, Lightspeed, Peak XV, Excitel Broadband in news
Credit: 123RF.com

Some of the early backers of hospitality startup Oyo are in talks with family offices to offload a part of their stakes, while potential investors, including private equity firms, are exploring investment in Excitel Broadband, according to various media reports.  Oyo  Early investors in Oyo, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, are in talks ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

US sues KKR for allegedly avoiding antitrust scrutiny

General

US sues KKR for allegedly avoiding antitrust scrutiny

Premium
Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Adanis, Emaar, Zetwerk, Haldiram, and Lenskart in news

General

Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Adanis, Emaar, Zetwerk, Haldiram, and Lenskart in news

Premium
Grapevine: Urban Company, Groww, Apollo Global-backed Tenneco plan IPOs

General

Grapevine: Urban Company, Groww, Apollo Global-backed Tenneco plan IPOs

Premium
Grapevine: Flipkart, Super.money, Ather Energy, and Nobel Hygiene in news

General

Grapevine: Flipkart, Super.money, Ather Energy, and Nobel Hygiene in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Deal activity improves this week after a slow start

Consumer

Deals Digest: Deal activity improves this week after a slow start

Premium
Grapevine: Infrastructure lender NaBFID, Giva, Creaegis, Dunzo & TVS Mobility in news

General

Grapevine: Infrastructure lender NaBFID, Giva, Creaegis, Dunzo & TVS Mobility in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW