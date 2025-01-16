Grapevine: Oyo, Lightspeed, Peak XV, Excitel Broadband in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Some of the early backers of hospitality startup Oyo are in talks with family offices to offload a part of their stakes, while potential investors, including private equity firms, are exploring investment in Excitel Broadband, according to various media reports. Oyo Early investors in Oyo, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, are in talks ......