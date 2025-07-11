Grapevine: NIIF nears first close of new fund-of-funds; Fi Money faces cash crunch

Premium
The Indian government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is nearing the first close of its second fund-of-funds at $700 million, a media report said. The NIIF’s Private Markets Fund-II is likely to hit the fundraising milestone within a month, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. The PMF-II, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.