Grapevine: NIIF nears first close of new fund-of-funds; Fi Money faces cash crunch
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: NIIF nears first close of new fund-of-funds; Fi Money faces cash crunch

Grapevine: NIIF nears first close of new fund-of-funds; Fi Money faces cash crunch

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 11 Jul 2025
Premium
Grapevine: NIIF nears first close of new fund-of-funds; Fi Money faces cash crunch
Anand Unnikrishnan, managing partner-private markets, NIIF

The Indian government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is nearing the first close of its second fund-of-funds at $700 million, a media report said. The NIIF’s Private Markets Fund-II is likely to hit the fundraising milestone within a month, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. The PMF-II, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
How Series A funding activity in India panned out in Q2

General

How Series A funding activity in India panned out in Q2

Premium
Grapevine: Zepto, 360 ONE Asset and Valor Estate in news

General

Grapevine: Zepto, 360 ONE Asset and Valor Estate in news

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, KKR, Z47, JSW Ventures, Country Delight in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, KKR, Z47, JSW Ventures, Country Delight in news

Premium
Grapevine: Axis Finance, Maple Infra draw interest; LendingKart's Lunia steps down

General

Grapevine: Axis Finance, Maple Infra draw interest; LendingKart's Lunia steps down

Premium
Grapevine: PE firms circle Jane Street partner Nuvama; YES Bank halts CEO search

General

Grapevine: PE firms circle Jane Street partner Nuvama; YES Bank halts CEO search

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding value slips this week but M&As jump

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding value slips this week but M&As jump

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW