Grapevine: Nayara, Sahyadri in buyout talks; Apollo Global India Head resigns

Premium A fuel station of Nayara Energy on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. | Credit: Reuters/Amit Dave

Rosneft is eyeing an exit from Nayara Energy, Manipal Health is leading the race for Sahyadri Hospitals, while Apollo Global’s India head is set for a high-profile switch, as per separate media reports. Nayara Energy Russian oil major Rosneft is in preliminary discussions with Reliance Industries to sell its 49.13% stake in ......