Grapevine: Motherson, Xander, Alta Capital, Lenskart, Kazam, MoEngage in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Motherson, Xander, Alta Capital, Lenskart, Kazam, MoEngage in news

Grapevine: Motherson, Xander, Alta Capital, Lenskart, Kazam, MoEngage in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 10 Jun 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Motherson, Xander, Alta Capital, Lenskart, Kazam, MoEngage in news
Credit: Thinkstock

Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson is gearing up to bid for Marelli Holdings while Alta Capital's logistics platform is leading the race for Xander Group's warehousing portfolio and Lenskart is set to acquire GeoIQ, according to separate media reports.   Meanwhile, electric mobility startup Kazam has secured Series B funding and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Megha Engineering, Mizuho, Avendus, ART Fertility in news

General

Grapevine: Megha Engineering, Mizuho, Avendus, ART Fertility in news

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC investment transactions flat as focus shifts to exits

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC investment transactions flat as focus shifts to exits

Premium
Grapevine: Jupiter, Medibuddy, Scaler, Bloom Hotels in fundraising news

General

Grapevine: Jupiter, Medibuddy, Scaler, Bloom Hotels in fundraising news

Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCapital, The Sleep Company, Metro Group, Unacademy, Airlearn in news

General

Grapevine: ChrysCapital, The Sleep Company, Metro Group, Unacademy, Airlearn in news

Premium
Grapevine: TPG, Apax, Venturi Partners, Carlyle and Tilaknagar Industries in news

General

Grapevine: TPG, Apax, Venturi Partners, Carlyle and Tilaknagar Industries in news

Premium
Grapevine: IndusInd, Tenet Diagnostics, Pepperfry, Plush look to raise capital

General

Grapevine: IndusInd, Tenet Diagnostics, Pepperfry, Plush look to raise capital

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW