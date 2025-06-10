Grapevine: Motherson, Xander, Alta Capital, Lenskart, Kazam, MoEngage in news

Premium
Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson is gearing up to bid for Marelli Holdings while Alta Capital's logistics platform is leading the race for Xander Group's warehousing portfolio and Lenskart is set to acquire GeoIQ, according to separate media reports. Meanwhile, electric mobility startup Kazam has secured Series B funding and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.