Grapevine: Mizuho withdraws from Yes Bank race; K Hospitality eyes IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Mizuho withdraws from Yes Bank race; K Hospitality eyes IPO

Grapevine: Mizuho withdraws from Yes Bank race; K Hospitality eyes IPO

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 07 Aug 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Mizuho withdraws from Yes Bank race; K Hospitality eyes IPO
Credit: Reuters

Japanese financial giant Mizuho has decided to withdraw from the race to acquire a significant stake in Yes Bank, leaving Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Emirates NBD as the main contenders, a media report said.  Yes Bank, India’s sixth-largest private bank by assets, is seeking a new owner four years after a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Mizuho withdraws from Yes Bank race; K Hospitality eyes IPO

General

Grapevine: Mizuho withdraws from Yes Bank race; K Hospitality eyes IPO

Premium
Grapevine: Manjushree, 2 others plan IPO; Postman valuation falls in secondary deals

General

Grapevine: Manjushree, 2 others plan IPO; Postman valuation falls in secondary deals

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum rises on a low base, Rapido leads total value this week

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum rises on a low base, Rapido leads total value this week

Premium
Grapevine: Infra.Market begins IPO talks; Ranjan Pai to invest in Trident's fund

General

Grapevine: Infra.Market begins IPO talks; Ranjan Pai to invest in Trident's fund

Grapevine: Amazon nears Axio acquisition; PEs in race for Eye Foundation

General

Grapevine: Amazon nears Axio acquisition; PEs in race for Eye Foundation

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone ups Haldiram's offer; Fortum to sell Indian energy assets

General

Grapevine: Blackstone ups Haldiram's offer; Fortum to sell Indian energy assets

Advertisement