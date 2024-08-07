Grapevine: Mizuho withdraws from Yes Bank race; K Hospitality eyes IPO

Premium
Japanese financial giant Mizuho has decided to withdraw from the race to acquire a significant stake in Yes Bank, leaving Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Emirates NBD as the main contenders, a media report said. Yes Bank, India’s sixth-largest private bank by assets, is seeking a new owner four years after a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.