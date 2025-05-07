Grapevine: Mitsubishi UFJ, HDB Financial, BlissClub, Celebal Tech in news

Premium Credit: Reuters

Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is in talks to acquire a minority stake in HDFC Bank’s non-banking finance arm while BlissClub and Celebal Technologies have raised fresh funding, according to separate media reports. Mitsubishi-HDB MUFG, Japan’s largest bank, is in advanced talks with HDFC Bank to buy a ......