Grapevine: Mitsubishi UFJ, HDB Financial, BlissClub, Celebal Tech in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 07 May 2025
Premium
Credit: Reuters

Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is in talks to acquire a minority stake in HDFC Bank’s non-banking finance arm while BlissClub and Celebal Technologies have raised fresh funding, according to separate media reports.  Mitsubishi-HDB   MUFG, Japan’s largest bank, is in advanced talks with HDFC Bank to buy a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.