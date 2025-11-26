Grapevine: Magenta Mobility, Neo, FarMart raising fresh funding

Electric vehicle-focused logistics startup Magenta Mobility has kicked off its next round of fundraise while wealth management platform Neo has raised fresh funding and B2B food supply startup FarMart is in advanced talks to raise fresh funds from new and existing investors, according to separate media reports. Magenta Mobility Magenta Mobility, which ......