Grapevine: KKR, GIC eye Carlyle’s Nxtra stake; Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Carlyle Group has initiated formal discussions with potential buyers to sell its 24% stake in the data center subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, Nxtra Data, a media report said. Among the potential buyers are sovereign wealth funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore's GIC, as well as global private equity giant KKR, ......