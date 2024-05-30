Grapevine: KKR, GIC eye Carlyle’s Nxtra stake; Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: KKR, GIC eye Carlyle’s Nxtra stake; Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds

Grapevine: KKR, GIC eye Carlyle’s Nxtra stake; Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 30 May 2024
Premium
Grapevine: KKR, GIC eye Carlyle’s Nxtra stake; Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Carlyle Group has initiated formal discussions with potential buyers to sell its 24% stake in the data center subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, Nxtra Data, a media report said.  Among the potential buyers are sovereign wealth funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Singapore&#39;s GIC, as well as global private equity giant KKR, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: KKR, GIC eye Carlyle's Nxtra stake; Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds

General

Grapevine: KKR, GIC eye Carlyle's Nxtra stake; Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds

Premium
Grapevine: LG Electronics mulls Indian unit IPO; Bluestone eyes unicorn status

General

Grapevine: LG Electronics mulls Indian unit IPO; Bluestone eyes unicorn status

Premium
Grapevine: Megha Engineering to sell city gas unit; Hyundai Motor picks IPO bankers

General

Grapevine: Megha Engineering to sell city gas unit; Hyundai Motor picks IPO bankers

Premium
Grapevine: JB Chemicals gets more suitors; Disney set to exit Tata Play

General

Grapevine: JB Chemicals gets more suitors; Disney set to exit Tata Play

Premium
Grapevine: Oyo taps family offices for funds; KKR eyes RE Sustainability exit

General

Grapevine: Oyo taps family offices for funds; KKR eyes RE Sustainability exit

Premium
Grapevine: Haldiram promoters resist PE offers; Stripe may buy stake in SBI Payments

General

Grapevine: Haldiram promoters resist PE offers; Stripe may buy stake in SBI Payments

Advertisement