Grapevine: KKR, CDPQ eye road asset; JBM Auto leads race for SML Isuzu

Premium Credit: Pexels

US-based private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund CDPQ are among a number of foreign investors looking to acquire a highway asset via an auction by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), a media report said. The state-run NHAI is auctioning a 361-km stretch of national highways under the ......