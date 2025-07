Grapevine: Kedaara plans continuation fund; AstroTalk targets unicorn tag

Premium (From left) Kedaara founders Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma and Nishant Sharma

Kedaara Capital is planning a $200-300 million (Rs 1,719 crore to Rs 2,579 crore) continuation fund after raising $1.7 billion for its fourth flagship fund last year while AstroTalk is looking to raise $50-100 million at a $1.3-1.5 billion valuation, according to separate media reports. Kedaara Capital Kedaara Capital is planning to raise ......