Grapevine: Jubilant Group, Goldman Sachs, HDFC, Zetwerk, and LG Electronics in news

The Bhartia family is in talks with a marquee investment bank to jointly acquire stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, while HDFC Bank plans to sell several commercial properties inherited from its merger with mortgage lender HDFC, according to media reports. Also in news, Peak XV-backed Zetwerk is exploring fundraising options, ......