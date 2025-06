Grapevine: Jubilant Bhartia, GEF Capital, Meesho, Snapmint in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Jubilant Bhartia Group plans to sell stakes in some of its listed companies to mop up funds for acquiring a stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages while GEF Capital Partners is planning to raise a new private equity fund, separate media reports said. Meanwhile, Meesho is planning an IPO and Snapmint ......