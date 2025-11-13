Grapevine: Isprava Group, Kinara Capital, ChrysCapital, Fila, Doms in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Isprava Group, Kinara Capital, ChrysCapital, Fila, Doms in news

Grapevine: Isprava Group, Kinara Capital, ChrysCapital, Fila, Doms in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 13 Nov 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Isprava Group, Kinara Capital, ChrysCapital, Fila, Doms in news
Credit: 123RF.com

The luxury real-estate player Isprava Group is in the advanced stages of closing its largest fundraise to date, while Kinara Capital is actively seeking a strategic buyer. Meanwhile, Italian stationery major Fila is reviewing its minority stake in India-listed Doms Industries and ChrysCapital has taken the lead to acquire a minority ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

SEBI plans wide-ranging reforms to woo foreign investors

General

SEBI plans wide-ranging reforms to woo foreign investors

SEBI panel recommends top officials make public disclosures of assets

General

SEBI panel recommends top officials make public disclosures of assets

India's GCC count to grow to 2,400 by 2030; impact of H1-B crackdown minimal

General

India's GCC count to grow to 2,400 by 2030; impact of H1-B crackdown minimal

Premium
Grapevine: Anmol Industries, JSW Steel, BharatAgri in news

General

Grapevine: Anmol Industries, JSW Steel, BharatAgri in news

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, Adani Enterprises, Manipal Hospitals, General Atlantic in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, Adani Enterprises, Manipal Hospitals, General Atlantic in news

Premium
KBW Ventures scouts for high-quality bets to quadruple MENA exposure share

General

KBW Ventures scouts for high-quality bets to quadruple MENA exposure share

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW