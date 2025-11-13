Grapevine: Isprava Group, Kinara Capital, ChrysCapital, Fila, Doms in news

Premium
The luxury real-estate player Isprava Group is in the advanced stages of closing its largest fundraise to date, while Kinara Capital is actively seeking a strategic buyer. Meanwhile, Italian stationery major Fila is reviewing its minority stake in India-listed Doms Industries and ChrysCapital has taken the lead to acquire a minority ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.