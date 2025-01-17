Grapevine: HUFT, Saarathi Finance in talks to raise funds; Manipal Health plans IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: HUFT, Saarathi Finance in talks to raise funds; Manipal Health plans IPO

Grapevine: HUFT, Saarathi Finance in talks to raise funds; Manipal Health plans IPO

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 17 Jan 2025
Premium
Grapevine: HUFT, Saarathi Finance in talks to raise funds; Manipal Health plans IPO
Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) and Saarathi Finance are in talks to secure fundings, while Temasek-backed Manipal Health Enterprises plans to launch an IPO within 12 months, according to various media reports.   Manipal Health Enterprises  Manipal Health Enterprises, backed by Temasek, plans to launch a $1 billion IPO within 12 months, targeting a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Oyo, Lightspeed, Peak XV, Excitel Broadband in news

General

Grapevine: Oyo, Lightspeed, Peak XV, Excitel Broadband in news

US sues KKR for allegedly avoiding antitrust scrutiny

General

US sues KKR for allegedly avoiding antitrust scrutiny

Premium
Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Adanis, Emaar, Zetwerk, Haldiram, and Lenskart in news

General

Grapevine: Warburg Pincus, Adanis, Emaar, Zetwerk, Haldiram, and Lenskart in news

Premium
Grapevine: Urban Company, Groww, Apollo Global-backed Tenneco plan IPOs

General

Grapevine: Urban Company, Groww, Apollo Global-backed Tenneco plan IPOs

Premium
Grapevine: Flipkart, Super.money, Ather Energy, and Nobel Hygiene in news

General

Grapevine: Flipkart, Super.money, Ather Energy, and Nobel Hygiene in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Deal activity improves this week after a slow start

Consumer

Deals Digest: Deal activity improves this week after a slow start

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW