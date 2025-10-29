Grapevine: Gstaad puts JW Marriott Bengaluru on sale; Anicut takes control of B9's Beer Cafe

Premium JW Marriott Bengaluru property on Vittal Malya Road (Source: Company website)

Gstaad Hotels, currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, is expected to raise up to Rs 1,300 crore (around $147.4 million) through the sale of the JW Marriott Bengaluru, The Economic Times reported, citing sources. This could be one of India’s largest single-asset hotel monetisations to date. The Vittal Mallya Road property has attracted over ......