Grapevine: General Atlantic, KKR, EQT eye PE deals; FirstCry, Anthem in IPO news

Premium

General Atlantic and KKR are among 4-5 private equity firms vying for a majority stake in Faridabad-based hospital chain Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), a media report said. The deal could value the 1,200-bed hospital chain, focused on North and East India, at Rs 1,500 crore ($179 million), The Economic ......