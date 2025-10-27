Grapevine: Furniture maker Spacewood, EV charging startup Statiq eye fresh funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Furniture maker Spacewood, EV charging startup Statiq eye fresh funding

Grapevine: Furniture maker Spacewood, EV charging startup Statiq eye fresh funding

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 27 Oct 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Furniture maker Spacewood, EV charging startup Statiq eye fresh funding
Credit: 123RF.com

Modular furniture maker Spacewood Furnishers is close to raising Rs 300 crore (around $34 million) in funding from A91 Partners, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of the development. The deal is expected to value the Nagpur-based company at around Rs 1,200 crore (around $136 million) and includes both primary and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Iron Pillar, Chiratae, Anicut portfolio firms and Gaja Capital get IPO nod

General

Iron Pillar, Chiratae, Anicut portfolio firms and Gaja Capital get IPO nod

Premium
Deals Digest: PE-VC transactions fall amid festive lull but value tops $1 bn

General

Deals Digest: PE-VC transactions fall amid festive lull but value tops $1 bn

SEBI okays transfer of business between portfolio managers, places limits on inter-group deals

General

SEBI okays transfer of business between portfolio managers, places limits on inter-group deals

Michezo Sports, Megaliter Varunaa lock in early-stage funding

General

Michezo Sports, Megaliter Varunaa lock in early-stage funding

Govt proposes strict IT rules for labelling deepfakes to combat AI misuse

General

Govt proposes strict IT rules for labelling deepfakes to combat AI misuse

Premium
Grapevine: Federal Bank, Blackstone, Olyv, Stable Money, Jindal Steel, Thyssenkrupp in news

General

Grapevine: Federal Bank, Blackstone, Olyv, Stable Money, Jindal Steel, Thyssenkrupp in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW