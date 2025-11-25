Grapevine: Evonith Steel, Ayekart, Lush, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Evonith Steel, Ayekart, Lush, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures in news

Grapevine: Evonith Steel, Ayekart, Lush, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 25 Nov 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Evonith Steel, Ayekart, Lush, Wipro Consumer Care Ventures in news
Credit: 123RF.com

Maharashtra-based flat steel producer Evonith Steel plans to raise fresh capital from private equity investors ahead of its proposed initial public offer (IPO), while full-stack agri-food network Ayekart is also set to secure new funding.  Meanwhile, UK-based cosmetics brand Lush is re-entering India after nearly three decades, and Wipro Consumer Care ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Supreme Court agrees to $570 mn settlement by fugitive billionaire brothers

General

Supreme Court agrees to $570 mn settlement by fugitive billionaire brothers

Premium
Grapevine: ICICI Prudential AMC, TPG, Warburg, Adani Green Energy, others in news

General

Grapevine: ICICI Prudential AMC, TPG, Warburg, Adani Green Energy, others in news

Premium
Krystal Ventures Studio sets out multi-year plan as it floats maiden scheme

General

Krystal Ventures Studio sets out multi-year plan as it floats maiden scheme

Premium
Grapevine: Creador, ChrysCapital, Fullerton, Bertelsmann, others in news

General

Grapevine: Creador, ChrysCapital, Fullerton, Bertelsmann, others in news

KKR aims to raise $15 bn for one of largest Asia-focussed buyout funds

General

KKR aims to raise $15 bn for one of largest Asia-focussed buyout funds

Premium
Grapevine: Kotak Mahindra, Federal Bank, Deutsche India, Zydus, Shaadi. com in news

General

Grapevine: Kotak Mahindra, Federal Bank, Deutsche India, Zydus, Shaadi. com in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW