Grapevine: Dunzo, HUL, Minimalist, Zepto, Blackstone, and EPL in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Dunzo is staring at a distress sale, while Hindustan Unilever is in talks to acquire Peak XV-backed Minimalist, according to various media reports. Also in news, Zepto is preparing its plans to list on stock exchanges, and Blackstone has enlisted an adviser for the sale of its stake in EPL ......