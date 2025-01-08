Grapevine: ChrysCapital, Wow Skin Science, Carlyle, and Strata Geosystems in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Shareholders of ChrysCapital-backed Wow Skin Science are in talks to sell a majority stake, while US private equity firm Carlyle is in discussions to acquire a 60-70% stake in Strata Geosystems (India) Pvt Ltd and its affiliates, according to media reports. Wow Skin Science Direct-to-consumer beauty brand Wow Skin Science is in ......