Grapevine: ChrysCapital, The Sleep Company, Metro Group, Unacademy, Airlearn in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm ChrysCapital is set to invest in The Sleep Company, while Metro Group is preparing to file its IPO papers. Meanwhile, Unacademy’s co-founder is expected to hold a larger equity stake in Airlearn, according to separate media reports. The Sleep Company-ChrysCapital ChrysCapital is set to invest over $50 million (Rs ......