Grapevine: ChrysCap, CPPIB, Novo Holdings, Blackstone, PhonePe, others in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: ChrysCap, CPPIB, Novo Holdings, Blackstone, PhonePe, others in news

Grapevine: ChrysCap, CPPIB, Novo Holdings, Blackstone, PhonePe, others in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 24 Sep 2025
Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCap, CPPIB, Novo Holdings, Blackstone, PhonePe, others in news
Credit: Thinkstock

Novo Holdings, Canadian pension fund CPPIB, Permira, and Chrys Capital are in talks to invest in Tata 1mg, and Blackstone’s Lumina CloudInfra has expanded its data centre footprint in Mumbai with a strategic land acquisition.  PhonePe has confidentially filed for an initial-public offer (IPO) and Athera Venture Partners is nearing the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC, Temasek, Citadel, GQG in news

General

Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC, Temasek, Citadel, GQG in news

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slips again but M&As maintain momentum

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slips again but M&As maintain momentum

Premium
India Inc's list of highest-paid executives for FY25 has new toppers

General

India Inc's list of highest-paid executives for FY25 has new toppers

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, Dorf Ketal, India Quotient, others in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, Dorf Ketal, India Quotient, others in news

Premium
Grapevine: IL&FS Group, PayU, TA Associates in news

General

Grapevine: IL&FS Group, PayU, TA Associates in news

Singularity AMC makes final close of second fund

General

Singularity AMC makes final close of second fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW