Grapevine: Carlyle, Avendus, Mizuho, Allianz Global, Varde Partners in news

Premium
Private equity firm Carlyle has again started discussions to acquire a majority stake in KKR-backed financial services and investment banking firm Avendus Capital, a media report said. The development comes after talks between Avendus and Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group stalled in recent weeks, Moneycontrol reported, citing people aware of the ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.