Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC, Temasek, Citadel, GQG in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC, Temasek, Citadel, GQG in news

Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC, Temasek, Citadel, GQG in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 23 Sep 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Brookfield, GIC, Temasek, Citadel, GQG in news
Credit: 123RF.com

Brookfield and GIC have partnered to manage office assets across three Indian cities, while Temasek is eyeing a minority stake in Nash Industries. Meanwhile, SBI Funds and Citadel bought Adani Power shares sold by GQG Partners in a recent block deal, according to separate media reports. Brookfield, GIC Brookfield Asset Management and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slips again but M&As maintain momentum

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity slips again but M&As maintain momentum

Premium
India Inc's list of highest-paid executives for FY25 has new toppers

General

India Inc's list of highest-paid executives for FY25 has new toppers

Premium
Grapevine: Blackstone, Dorf Ketal, India Quotient, others in news

General

Grapevine: Blackstone, Dorf Ketal, India Quotient, others in news

Premium
Grapevine: IL&FS Group, PayU, TA Associates in news

General

Grapevine: IL&FS Group, PayU, TA Associates in news

Singularity AMC makes final close of second fund

General

Singularity AMC makes final close of second fund

Premium
Grapevine: WestBridge, JSW Neo Energy, Warburg Pincus, Prosus in news

General

Grapevine: WestBridge, JSW Neo Energy, Warburg Pincus, Prosus in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW