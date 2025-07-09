Grapevine: Blackstone, KKR, Z47, JSW Ventures, Country Delight in news

Premium
Private equity firms Blackstone and KKR are exploring secondaries deals in India while venture capital firms Z47 and JSW Ventures are gearing up to raise new funds and dairy company Country Delight is in talks to raise fresh funding, according to separate media reports. Blackstone, KKR Global private equity giants Blackstone and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.