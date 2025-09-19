Grapevine: Blackstone, Dorf Ketal, India Quotient, others in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Blackstone is in advanced talks to acquire the India operations of renewable energy firm Zelestra, and Mumbai-based Dorf Ketal is negotiating its largest-ever acquisition, of Italy’s Italmatch Chemicals, from Bain Capital. Meanwhile; India Quotient has closed its fifth and largest fund; Pine Labs is gearing up for its IPO next ......