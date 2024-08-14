Grapevine: Ayana shortlists final bidders; Nexus Select eyes two Kolkata malls

Premium Credit: Pixabay

India’s Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd, which is backed by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), has shortlisted ONGC, JSW Neo Energy, and Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries to submit binding bids for a majority stake in the company, a media report said. The equity value of a potential deal could be around $800 million (Rs 6713 crore), Mint reported, citing ......