Grapevine: Avendus, Mizuho, Zetwerk, Edelweiss Alts, Ecom Express in news

Indian investment bank Avendus Capital may soon have a new controlling shareholder while Zetwerk is moving forward with its listing plans and logistics company Ecom Express has halted its plan to go public, separate media reports said. Mizuho-Avendus Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group is close to acquiring a majority stake in Avendus Capital, ......